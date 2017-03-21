Cuesta College honors volunteers

By Eric Johnson

Staff Writer

The recipients for the 2017 Luncheon Awards have been announced by Cuesta College.

The awards honor nine individuals. Three Cuesta College alumni will be recognized, as well as six volunteers who have served the college and community in various ways.

This years honored alumni are Ted Emrick, Jim Gregory, and Frank Mecham.

This years honored volunteers are: Dee Lacey for the Dr. Frank Martinez Superintendent/President’s award, Mia Alexander and Gabriela Perez for the John Schwab student volunteer award, Marcus Ziedses des Plantes for the Dr. Merlin E. Eisenbise service in the classroom award, Ken Kellett and Darlene Kellett for the Betty Nielsen volunteer of the year award.

Ted Emrick attended Cuesta College from 1981-1984, and returned in 1987, 1992, 1993. Emrick was known for his multi-media painting and sculpting, he also holds three associate degrees from Cuesta College, general studies, two dimensional art, and three dimensional art.

Jim Gregory attended Cuesta College from 1971-1973. Gregory, who studied journalism and history at Cuesta then received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Missouri, has taught for 30 years between Mission College Preparatory and Arroyo Grande High School.

Frank Mecham attended Cuesta College in 1965, and returned in 1990. Mecham was part of Cuesta College’s first football team, and has worked for the city of Paso Robles since 1996. He was elected mayor of Paso Robles in 2000, where he served for eight years.

Dee Lacey is a member of Cuesta College Foundation Board of Directors and is the vice president of membership. Lacey has been a member of the Paso Robles School District for 20 years.

Mia Alexander is a second year Cuesta College student who volunteers 50 plus hours a week as a house manager at Gryphon Society Gatehelp and as well as the food bank.

Gabriela Perez is a first generation Cuesta College student who is studying Sociology. Perez volunteers at the CaFe center helping students as well volunteering for multiple other organizations.

Marcus Ziedses de Plantes is a self practicing architect and Cal Poly graduate. Ziedses de Plantes has been the coach for the men’s ASCC club soccer team for eight years and has been coaching soccer for 30 plus years.

Ken Kellett and Darlene Kellett have been supporting the Cuesta College Athletic Club since the 1970’s and has supporting the Cougars ever since.

The award ceremony will take place on March 24th from 12 p.m to 2 p.m on the San Luis Obispo campus in building 5400, room 5401 and tickets are $20.