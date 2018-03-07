Central Coast Treatment Center offers help to students combating body image issues

The lecture intended to provide assistance and awareness for those struggling with body image issues.

For Women’s History Month, Central Coast Treatment Center offered an interactive seminar to Cuesta Students who may struggle with eating disorders or body image issues.

The seminar, which was hosted March 1, offered an open discussion so students could share their experiences.

“It’s a huge issue right now,” said Marlena Tanner, a dietician at Central Coast Treatment Center. “We live in a culture that is brainwashed by externalized measures of success, how many followers we have, how many likes we get.”

Cuesta and Cal Poly students alike have sought out treatment through the organization. They have even treated people as early as five years of age up to 72 years old.

Central Coast Treatment Center is located downtown San Luis Obispo. They offer dieticians, therapy, and group work to help get patients on the road to recovery.

“My mom would take inventory of my food intake,” said Michelle Mansker, a psychology student. “I started binging because it was a way of rebelling against her.”

This is one of many events to come in the next month, observing women’s history. Events will include A Natural Hair Documentary, March 8, as well as a TED Talk viewing of colorism and global standards of beauty on March 5 at the cultural center.

