Amgen Tour of California will pass by Cuesta

By Lizzy West

Arts and Entertainment Editor

Cuesta College will be the perfect viewing place to watch the third stage of the Amgen Tour of California ride through campus on the way from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay on May 16.

The Amgen Tour of California is noted as one of the most prestigious bike races in America, with some of the most accomplished cyclists from around the world covering 575 miles of the state and running from May 14 – 20.

Due to the ride, two of the three entrances to campus will be closed for portions of the day this Tuesday. The race is expected to pass through campus at 3:25 p.m. so drivers are being advised to be off the roads by 2:45 p.m. to avoid being caught by road closures.

The cyclists will enter campus at the southern entrance on O’Connor way, turn right on Colusa Avenue, left on Hollister and exit left onto northbound Highway 1.

However, the southbound Highway 1 entrance at Education Drive will remain open.

The race falls during finals week, so students should be sure to plan ahead to avoid being stuck behind road closures if traveling to campus at these times.

For those hoping to watch the momentous event, a viewing area will be available in Parking Lot 1 near Hollister Road.