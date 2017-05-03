Cuesta recognizes April’s athletes of the month

Male athlete, Aaron Cheek, a member of the track and field team, is also being recognized. Demi Danell, a second year pitcher for Cuesta’s softball team, is being recognized for her outstanding work on and off the field.

By Victoria Gracie

Staff Writer

A softball player and track star are recognized as April’s athletes of the month.

Demi Danell, a second year pitcher for Cuesta’s softball team, is being recognized for her outstanding work on and off the field.

Danell has been an asset to the cougars, pitching during this season by putting them in contention to winning a section title and giving them a shot at playoffs.

Danell has set pitching records for Cuesta as well as 2016 All Western First Team State Conference.

At the end of the season, coaches of the teams in our league choose players to be recognized for their athletic ability throughout the season.

Selections are made for first team, second team and honorable mention.

Danell is working her way to breaking the Cuesta record by having 11 career shutouts, 33 wins and 290 strikeouts.

She owns a 16-8 record with a 2.20 ERA in 153 innings this season.

Offensively, Danell has batted .383 and is leading the team with 12 doubles and 35 RBIs.

Male athlete, Aaron Cheek, a member of the track and field team, is also being recognized.

Cheek spent the past month trying to get his hamstring better, but it did not stop him from competing for Cuesta.

Cheek finished second at the 2017 California Community College Athletic Association regional multi-event championships in Cerritos.

He was able to reach enough points to qualify for the Championships in May and is currently getting ready for it.

Cheek is currently leading his team in five individual events and the decathlon.