ASCC Cuesta Men’s Soccer Club Meets on SLO Campus

ASCC Men’s Soccer Club players for Fall Season 2017

Photo by Hank Ogle/Cuestonian



By: Amanda Vasquez

Staff Writer

The ASCC Men’s Soccer Club is looking for players interested in competitive soccer and developing skills.

The Cuesta Soccer Club members includes players of all levels.

“School comes first.” the Men’s Club Soccer Coach Cherie Moore said. “Soccer is life,” the team responded, including volunteer Coach Marcus Des Plantes.

Interested athletes are to contact Moore to complete their paperwork and clearance before meeting on the soccer field on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Practices will likely begin next week, pending field approvals, they go until 7 p.m.

The club is always looking for new players.

Everyone will be given a chance to play. For competitive athletes, there are upcoming tryouts for a traveling team. The traveling team will be competing against other collegiate teams.

The Club is for both students that are competitive, and also for noncompetitive students that want to play and have fun. The coaches encourage students to come join the soccer club this upcoming season.

For details contact Moore by email at cmoore@cuesta.edu, or club President Garrett Erlendson at gerlendson@gmail.com. Good luck players!