ASCC hopes to gain larger social media following

By Courtney Lucas

Staff Writer

The Associated Students of Cuesta College (ASCC) is now giving students a big incentive to like their Facebook page.

This payment will come in the form of a chance to win a gift card to a yet-to-be-determined establishment. The ASCC started the social media campaign hoping to get more “likes” on the their Facebook page.

ASCC is aiming to connect with more students through social media. “It will create better communication between the ASCC and students,”John Anaya said, “and hopefully increase attendance at Cuesta events.”

Four $25 gift cards are going to be given away after the first 100 likes, and one $50 and $100 gift card will also be given after 500 likes.

Edited 3/26/2015