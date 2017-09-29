ASCC’s voter registration booth entices young voices to be heard

By Lindsay Darbyshire

Features Editor

A voter registration booth was set up by the Associated Students of Cuesta College on National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 26, from 10 to 12 p.m. outside of the Student Center.

The booth, ran by Gabe Lavezzi, ASCC Vice President and Albert Helmling, ASCC Student Senator, invited Cuesta students to register to vote in order to raise their voices to the American government.

“As of… noon on Nov. 9, 2016, an estimated 23.7 million young voters participated in the 2016 presidential election, which is 50 percent of citizens aged 18-29 in the United States,” according to a study by The Center for Information and Research On Civic Learning and Engagement.

Students can register to vote at booths like the one that was outside the Student Center, or they can register online at here.

People also have the option of going to the Department of Motor Vehicles to register, mailing out the National Mail Voter Registration Form, visiting State and county public assistance offices and Armed services recruitment centers.

“ASCC feels like it’s important [for students] to vote and have their interests represented,” Lavezzi said. “If only a small percent of people under 35 [years old] are voting, then our political system is [not] representing.”