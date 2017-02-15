Booze, drugs and helmets: the community’s first response to its new skate park

By Branden Hopper
A&E Editor
SLO’s new skate park hasn’t been open for a month but has already seen negative feedback from the community. The concerns include littering and illegal activity at the park along with debates over enforcement of wearing full pads.
“The SLO skate park has been open for 18 days and so far the feedback about behavior in the park has been overwhelmingly negative,” said a March 17 post to the park’s official Facebook page. “The culture of smoking, drinking alcohol and littering that is developing at the skate park must stop.”
The comment thread attached to the post shows overwhelming support for a safe and clean park with many posts coming from local skaters. Opinions range from involving police enforcement to community skaters policing themselves to respect the space the city has created for them.
“Illegal alcohol consumption and smoking (of various substances) has been noticed at the skate park and will not be tolerated,” said Jamie Bell, communications and marketing specialist for the parks and recreation department. “We do not think this is a pervasive problem with our local skating community but it does cast a cloud, if you will, over the entire group.”
Other comments show divided opinions regarding the full pad rule at the park. Suggestions range from hiring an attendant to involving the police. Others have shown skepticism that the city would use citations as a revenue generating tool.
“CA requires kids under 18 to wear helmets. I’m 30 so I better not get ticketed.” David Tackett said in a comment on the parks Facebook page. A trip to the park will show that many adult skaters share this sentiment. It will also show that the city has chosen to handle pad requirements in a very specific way.
“The City’s approach to the enforcement of the helmet elbow and knee-pad requirements has been an educational one,” Bell said. “We want the local skate community to take ownership and responsibility for their new state-of-the-art park, and encourage others to follow the posted regulations. The City does not aim to ticket skaters to generate revenue. However, if non-compliance continues, it could be a last resort.”
According to CA.gov, California Vehicle Code 21212 requires children under 18 to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle, nonmotorized scooter, inline skates or a skateboard. However, there is separate legislation that dictates the safety requirements of recreational facilities operated by public agencies.
“We did foresee that pad and helmet enforcement at the skate park would be a challenge with adults, as it is at all California parks,” Bell said. “Senate bill SB 264 requires that local public agencies operating skate parks (in this case, the City of San Luis Obispo and the SLO Skate Park) require the use of helmets, elbow and knee pads.”
Maybe do some more research beyond Facebook, and actually go to the park for your photo. Skaters who frequent the park are doing our best to make sure the park is a clean and safe environment for everyone. This is turn will keep our park FREE and UNFENCED, something which you have been no help in. Thank you, Brandon Hopper, for shining this negative light on the park with the most positive activity in the city of SLO. Maybe for your next article you can fake a shot of a bum smoking meth at meadow park!
Griffin,
The Cuestonian strives to report accurately and fairly and I believe this article is an example of that goal. That being said, I’d like to address some of your concerns. Firstly, Facebook was not my only source for this article and even if it were, the information comes directly from the SLO Skatepark’s official Facebook page and is therefore as accurate as it can possibly be. Secondly, the photo was chosen to show an example of one illegal activity that the community has taken issue with. Also, although I do skate at the park very frequently and help with trash pickup on a regular basis, I’d have been hard pressed to create that specific photo there due to its content. The article does not single out local skaters as not being proactive in keeping the park clean or safe and in fact, one of the quotes specifically mentions that the city does not believe the problem to be a pervasive one within the local skate community. Further more, my article is not an isolated report of these issues. If you’re following media coverage of the park you’ll notice that KCBX as well as KSBY have reported similar stories. The aim of the article was to bring attention to a situation that could possibly lead to the park being fenced and/ or no longer free in an attempt to prevent those things from happening. The article does not attempt to shine a negative light on the skatepark but merely to report the facts as they have been expressed by the community. If you have any further comments or concerns feel free to reach out to the Cuestonian or myself.
Branden,
I have direct contact with the administrator of the SLO Skatepark. The day that facebook post went up myself and a group of local skaters had a meeting to discuss potential solutions to the issues regarding trash, drinking and smoking. Since that meeting, the behavior at the park has greatly improved because of local skater influence. Things were on the right track and the city was pleased with the improved environment. That was until your article came out WEEKS later, based off that one facebook post. The KCBX and KSBY coverage was a result of your article, which has raised attention to city officials regarding negative behavior . Yet, that behavior is a thing of the past! We are currently implementing programs where the skate community will be involved in clean-up and etiquette education at the park. What’s done is done, but your article was not thoroughly researched and has caused unnecessary backlash towards the skate community. If you would like to discuss our efforts to improve behavior at the skate-park, feel free to email me or contact Cory Jones by phone at (805) 540-0481.