Booze, drugs and helmets: the community’s first response to its new skate park

By Branden Hopper

A&E Editor

SLO’s new skate park hasn’t been open for a month but has already seen negative feedback from the community. The concerns include littering and illegal activity at the park along with debates over enforcement of wearing full pads.

“The SLO skate park has been open for 18 days and so far the feedback about behavior in the park has been overwhelmingly negative,” said a March 17 post to the park’s official Facebook page. “The culture of smoking, drinking alcohol and littering that is developing at the skate park must stop.”

The comment thread attached to the post shows overwhelming support for a safe and clean park with many posts coming from local skaters. Opinions range from involving police enforcement to community skaters policing themselves to respect the space the city has created for them.

“Illegal alcohol consumption and smoking (of various substances) has been noticed at the skate park and will not be tolerated,” said Jamie Bell, communications and marketing specialist for the parks and recreation department. “We do not think this is a pervasive problem with our local skating community but it does cast a cloud, if you will, over the entire group.”

Other comments show divided opinions regarding the full pad rule at the park. Suggestions range from hiring an attendant to involving the police. Others have shown skepticism that the city would use citations as a revenue generating tool.

“CA requires kids under 18 to wear helmets. I’m 30 so I better not get ticketed.” David Tackett said in a comment on the parks Facebook page. A trip to the park will show that many adult skaters share this sentiment. It will also show that the city has chosen to handle pad requirements in a very specific way.

“The City’s approach to the enforcement of the helmet elbow and knee-pad requirements has been an educational one,” Bell said. “We want the local skate community to take ownership and responsibility for their new state-of-the-art park, and encourage others to follow the posted regulations. The City does not aim to ticket skaters to generate revenue. However, if non-compliance continues, it could be a last resort.”

According to CA.gov, California Vehicle Code 21212 requires children under 18 to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle, nonmotorized scooter, inline skates or a skateboard. However, there is separate legislation that dictates the safety requirements of recreational facilities operated by public agencies.

“We did foresee that pad and helmet enforcement at the skate park would be a challenge with adults, as it is at all California parks,” Bell said. “Senate bill SB 264 requires that local public agencies operating skate parks (in this case, the City of San Luis Obispo and the SLO Skate Park) require the use of helmets, elbow and knee pads.”