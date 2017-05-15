Country artist plays free for Pozo Stampede ticketholders

By Victoria Gracie

Staff Writer

The Annual Pozo Stampede was cancelled this year, but luckily some artists on the lineup decided to come out and play for those who purchased tickets to the two day country concert.

“I was really bummed because I planned my weekend around it,” said Elle Rodgers a first year Cuesta College student.

Although the concert, held on April 29, was cancelled with over 10 artists coming to play for the crowd, one of them decided to host a free concert for ticket holders.

Artists included in the line-up were: Cam, Dan and Shay, Tyler Farr and many more before the event was cancelled.

Randy Houser was also included in Pozo’s line up.

Houser was playing at Stagecoach, another country music festival that Cuesta College students attended.

“I went to Stagecoach and was able to watch him with a few other friends and I thought it was so cool that he decided to still go to Pozo,” said Brooke Canepa, a second year early childhood education major.

After playing in Indio, he then came up to Pozo to make his fans happy.

Houser came to Pozo and played for a free concert and was only accepting donations.The profits were all donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

People who bought tickets for Pozo Stampede were refunded their money.