Cuesta College star athlete verbally commits

By Victoria Gracie

Scholar athlete Christen Engel has been a powerful asset to the athletic program here at Cuesta College.

Engel is a two sport athlete of both the women’s soccer and the track team. Engel was asked to join the track team by coach Brian Locher after completing her first collegiate level soccer season.

“Not knowing really anything about the sport I was very hesitant,” Engel said. “Then my curiosity about it increased and it seemed like a good way to stay in shape.”

Engel began her first track experience optimistic about her new journey with a hard working attitude about the upcoming season.

Within her first track and field season Engel got awards and was also able to be apart of every event. Engel was awarded first team all league and was awarded the Western state conference title for the heptathlon.

“This opportunity will keep Engel in shape for her second season on the women’s soccer team,” said Bob Wilson, head coach of the women’s soccer team.

Engel returned to her second soccer season as a captain and with a goal to obtain an offer to play at the next level.

Although the cougars had a rough season, winning in league once and only three wins overall, Engel was able to successfully keep her team together and lead them to the end.

She finished by being awarded second team all league for soccer and achieving a 3.5 GPA. Engel was athlete of the month in the fall and is a nominee for athlete of the year.

After the season, Engel made the choice to not do track and focus on both academics and soccer.

“There were a lot of time conflicts with my important classes and a lot of work with physiology, so I decided to focus on that and soccer,” said Engel.

Engel verbally committed to play soccer at California Baptist University and will be playing for them this upcoming fall.