Cuesta Drama Department to compete again for national awards

Photo courtesy of Cuesta College Marketing and Communications Department

By Austin Brumblay

Staff Writer

Cuesta College’s award-winning drama department will be competing at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

Cuesta will be presenting their production “Man of La Mancha” on the national stage against five other colleges from Feb. 19-23 in Mesa, Ariz.

This will be the drama department’s third production to compete in the KCACTF in the past five years.

“Man of La Mancha” is based on the 17th century novel “Don Quixote” and “tells of the romantic journey of a knight who sets out to right all wrongs and win the heart of the woman he loves,” according to Director and Cuesta College Performing Arts Instructor bree valle.

The production is showing at the Cuesta College Performing Arts Center’s Experimental Theater: Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., with all proceeds supporting student travel expenses at the KCACTF competition.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved at (805) 546-3198. They are also available for purchase online at tickets.cuesta.edu

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

