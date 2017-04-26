Cuesta is raising awareness for child abuse prevention

By Andrew Gregg

Managing Editor of Content

Cuesta will be hosting a Child Abuse Prevention Academy on April 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in room 5401, and will be featured on the North County campus via PolyCom in room N5006.

The academy is being hosted as part of Child Abuse Awareness month.

“Child abuse is an extremely serious problem in the United States,” said Don Norton, chair of Cuesta’s human development division. “One out of four girls are molested or victims of sexual abuse by the time they’re 18; they think it’s one in six for boys.”

The academy will center largely around what happens to a child who is suffering from severe neglect or abuse, and specifically what happens to the brain, according to Norton.

The effects of abuse can be lethal.

“The leading cause of death for children is neglect in our country,” Norton said.

The featured speaker will be Ron Huxley, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Preregistration is required; to register, Cuesta students can call 546-3263. Participants will receive a certificate of participation.