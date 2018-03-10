Cuesta names new president

Dr. Jill Stearns will be the newly appointed president of Cuesta College.

Photo courtesy of Cuesta College

By Austin Brumblay

Managing Editor of Content

Cuesta announced Friday that Dr. Jill Stearns will be named Stork’s successor as superintendent/president of the college.

After months of searching and interviewing candidates, the Cuesta Board of Trustees will officially confirm Stearns contract at the April 11 meeting.

“Dr. Stearns is the right leader at the right time in Cuesta College’s history,” said Dr. Barbara George, president of the board of trustees. “She is an experienced president of community colleges, and recommended as a transformational and strategic leader.”

Stearns served as president at Modesto Junior College beginning 2012, where she helped guide the school from state accreditation probation to full accreditation status.

As a Cal Poly grad, and having lived in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Atascadero, Stearns considers the Central Coast her “forever home.”

According to Stearns, she looks to bring her commitments of inclusivity, integrity, respect, participatory governance, and student success to Cuesta.

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Cuesta College,” Stearns said. “I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees and serving the students of Cuesta College and the communities of San Luis Obispo County.”

Stearns is set to assume the position beginning July 1, 2018.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

