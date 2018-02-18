Cuesta offers students a chance to visit the Galapagos this Spring

A view of Bartolomé Island, one of the 18 Galápagos Islands, showing the distinctive Pinnacle Rock.

Photo courtesy of Hugh_s20 / Pixaby

By Allison Turner

Staff Writer

Students have a unique chance to explore the lush jungles, warm beaches and colorful reefs of the exotic Galapagos Islands this coming Spring.

The Galapagos Islands are located off the coast of Ecuador and known for the diverse wildlife that are found nowhere else in the world.

“The animals come up right to you, it’s a very wild and natural setting,” said Dr James Eickemeyer, who is a professor for the physics department,

The trip is set from May 25 to June 2 and will be focusing on the effects of climate change and its impacts on the ocean. College credit will be offered for Geology 193D, an optional one-unit meteorology class.

Participating students will visit the Charles Darwin research station and have the opportunity to explore the islands through guided hikes, tours and snorkeling around the islands.

The trip price is $4,200 and includes airfare, lodging, transportation, all breakfasts and most dinners. Students have till Feb. 19 to reserve the trip at this price.

Contact Dr. Eickemeyer at jeickeme@cuesta.eduto schedule an appointment if interested or for more information.

