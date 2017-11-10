Cuesta Performing Arts Center hosting an all American musical gala

Oliver Fend

Staff Writer

The Cuesta Performing Arts Center will be hosting the annual Gala, and this year it’s all American made.

The event will be held on Nov. 12 for a Veteran’s Day celebration.

The music program will feature three musicians known for their all american music. The lineup will include blues musician Mimi Blais, known to some as the Queen of Ragtime. Mr. Boogie Woogie himself, Carl Sonny Leyland, a Jazz pianist. And local banjo player Gary Ryan, the Victor Borge of Morro bay.

The event will also have festivities such as wine tasting and a silent auction, as well as a raffle for a vacation to the Yosemite.

All proceeds will be benefiting the Cuesta Cultural Center and the Cuesta Performing Arts Center, which provides students in the arts to have state of the arch facilities to learn and perform, and provide a unique venue for the community.

Wine tasting, a silent auction, and the Yosemite raffle will begin at 2:00 p.m. The audience will begin seating at 2:30 p.m. and the music will start at 3:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at www.cpatickets.cuesta.edu. For more information call (805) 546-3198 or see flyer .

