Cuesta Police Department to host breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Members of Cuesta’s Police Department hold patches for breast cancer awareness month.

Photo courtesy of the Cuesta College Police Department

By Lindsay Darbyshire

Features Editor

A fundraiser to benefit cancer research efforts will be hosted by the Cuesta College Police Department and will take place at the California Pizza Kitchen located in San Luis Obispo.

For the first time, the Cuesta College Police Department will be participating in the “Pink Patch Project,” an event that focuses on raising awareness during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We believe [the fundraiser] is a unique and simple way to use our public profile to help fight this disease,” said Bryan Millard, Cuesta’s chief of police. “Breast cancer affects everyone.”

The fundraiser, which will directly benefit the Hearst Cancer Resource Center at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, will take place on October 25th from 11 to 9 p.m.

In order to participate, students and others must present the “Pizza with a Purpose” flyer, or a phone image of the flyer, to the California Pizza Kitchen, where 20 percent of the purchase of any dine in meal, take out meal, catering event, or beverage will be donated. The flyer can be found on the Cuesta College Police Department’s Facebook page.

Chief Millard encourages students and staff to check in with the Police Department’s social media to stay up-to-date on this event and campus safety information.