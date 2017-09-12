Cuesta to celebrate Constitution Day early

By Michael Baird

Co-Sports Editor

Cuesta College’s ASCC student body will be observing Constitution Day on both the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

Constitution Day is a national holiday in the United States that celebrates the ratification of the country’s “law of the land.”

Citizens all around the nation will be celebrating Constitution day in all different forms from community gatherings to speeches at educational institutions.

Students that are interested in learning more about American history or information on the Constitution should attend the Constitution day observation.

Cuesta’s Constitution Day commencement will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m -1 p.m in rooms 5401 and N5006.

Cuesta College’s Superintendent/President Gil Stork will be giving the commencement.

If you have any questions contact the organizer Shannon Piper at shannon_piper@cuesta.edu