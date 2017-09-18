Cuesta to host forum for students impacted by latest DACA announcement

Conor Ney

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Cuesta College is hosting a free event providing resources and guidance for undocumented students impacted by President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A forum will be held discussing the implications of ending the DACA program, with appearances by a representative from Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office, the Mexican Consulate and the Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success.

“Cuesta College remains an inclusive institution committed to creating a welcoming and supportive classroom and campus environment,” according to Dr. Mark Sanchez, Cuesta’s assistant superintendent and vice president of student services.

Individual pro-bono lawyers will also be present to provide consultation to students and families affected by the shift in policy.

The event will be held at the Cultural and Performing Arts Center at Cuesta College on Sept. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Free dinner will be provided to those attending the event, which is being hosted by the Latina Leadership Network at Cuesta College.

Cuesta has officially denounced the decision to end the DACA program, and has expressed solidarity and support for the undocumented student population.

“We will continue to support all of our students to achieve their dreams and honor their diverse backgrounds and perspectives,” Sanchez said.

The event is free for all to attend, and free parking will be available in lot 2, located by the Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

For more information, refer to the flyer.