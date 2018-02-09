Celebrate after applying for the chance to recieve Cuesta’s general scholarships.

Photo illustration by Alexander Bissell/Cuestonian

Lindsay Darbyshire

News Editor

Students wishing to apply for Cuesta’s general scholarships for the upcoming Fall 2018 semester must get their applications submitted by March 2, 2018.

Students are encouraged to apply for scholarships to pay for expenses such as the cost of college tuition, fees, books, supplies, room or board, transportation, and other related miscellaneous expenses.

“Students who can maximize their financial aid through grants and scholarships can avoid debt and minimize their obligation to work to make ends meet,” said Patrick Scott, Cuesta’s Director of Financial Aid. “That lets them take more credits, finish school quicker, and get moving onto the next big thing in their lives.”

Students have the opportunity to apply for a vast variety of scholarships, which all have a unique set of requirements and criteria, according to Scott. Those interested in applying to the Cuesta College Scholarship Program are encouraged to complete the admissions application if the student is new to Cuesta, then complete the FAFSA or California Dream Act application before March 2, complete the Cuesta College Scholarship application, also by March 2, and overall do well in classes.

New students may, however, apply for the Cuesta Promise Scholarship through Aug. 1, 2018, which provides a year free of fees for SLO County high school students that have recently graduated, as well as those who received their GED or were home-schooled.

Students looking for more information may attend the yearly scholarship workshops at Cuesta, visit Cuesta’s website, or stop by the Financial Aid Office on campus.

“We are committed to student success and are excited to help anyone that needs assistance in making ends meet,” Scott said. “Each year, thousands of students who attend Cuesta are likely eligible for financial aid, but never apply. We want to reach those students and help them through the process so that they don’t have to struggle to balance their lives with school.”

