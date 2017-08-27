Cultural Center to host open house

By Garrett K Smiley

Editor-in-chief

Cuesta’s Cultural Center plans to kickstart the new semester with an Open House to inform students about the services and events it will be offering this fall.

The Open House will run Aug. 28 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m in the Cultural Center.

Food will be available, as well as free baklava and drinks. There will also be an opportunity for students to win a free DNA testing kit.

The Cultural Center is located in rooms 5104 A and B, south of Parking Lot #2 and east of the 2000 Building.