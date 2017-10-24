DACA’s uncertainty leaves Cuesta students anxious

Cuesta students wait for a DACA event to start weeks after Trump’s announcement of its cancellation.
Photo by Alexander Bissell/Photo and Video Editor/ Cuestonian
By Stephen Kondor
Managing Editor of Content
Cuesta and city leaders have taken a strong stance in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months time.
Resounding support for DACA recipients has been shown around the country since Trump marked the popular program for death — as well as on Cuesta campus where students are fearful of what will happen.
“If they do take [DACA] away from us, we will lose our work permit and won’t be able to support our family,” said a 22-year-old undocumented Cuesta student, who requested anonymity because of the situation.
The Cuestonian recently reported that the campus expected to see a decline this semester in the college’s population of undocumented students — which was about 570 — due to fear from harsher immigration policies.
However, campus officials say the number may not be accurate and that they do not have current data.
“Students may not be reporting that they are undocumented because they are too afraid to report it,” said Mark Sanchez, vice president of Student Services.
Governor Jerry Brown recently signed a law that makes California a Sanctuary state.
Becoming a sanctuary state limits the cooperation law enforcement agencies are allowed to give the federal immigration authorities.
Cuesta officials say they have worked to promote awareness and make the campus feel inclusive and safe for those affected by Trump’s decision.
“There is a lot of support for me and other DACA recipients,” said the Cuesta student, who said he has not lived in Mexico since he was five and has no recollection of it.
While Cuesta students and officials wait for a final outcome, Trump has given Congress until March 5 to develop a solution.
The Cuesta student and his sister said they are remaining positive amid uncertainty.
“I’m optimistic that the White House will get something done,” he said.
Since Trump’s decision, attorney generals for four states — including California — have hit the president and his administration with a lawsuit, which claims that rescinding DACA violates the Fifth Amendment right to Due Process.
Congressman Salud Carbajal, who represents San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, has also spoken out in favor of DACA and the contributions recipients have made.
“We cannot afford to abandon DACA recipients,” Carbajal said. “Ending this program undermines our economic growth and competitiveness.”
Carbajal noted that it could ultimately cost $490 billion in lost gross domestic product over the next decade, as well as losing potential innovation and entrepreneurship.
More SOB stories. Democrats, MSM, every faculty member at any university in the country are fighting to the death for illegal aliens? they put a warm and fuzzy name on it “Dreamers.” and no one seem to wonder why? future voters? can you imagine the Democrats ever being this interested or motivated in issues involving citizens! There is an estimated 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. That is 800,000 jobs American Citizens don’t have or will be in competition for.
The MSM and Democrats tell us for years that 800 thousand illegal aliensare not taking jobs Americans want (we’ve heard that lie for many years now.) This is another falsehood told to the American people. Democrats have actually changed the language. It’s not illegal alien anymore its “Immigrant.” (like the lie there just ‘Kids”) there not all picking strawberries they take great Jobs. Good enough jobs to buy homes put their kids through college.Why must the citizens of our country have competition for jobs, education in their own country from foreign nationals? Now Democrats and illegal alien activists admit DACA recipients have great jobs,are buying homes, paying taxes.
The GOAL, motivation (Democrats just haven’t figured this out yet) is for the American citizens to be employed, sending their kids to college, buying homes and paying taxes. It’s not the responsibility of the citizens of this country to support, educate citizens from other country’s.Deportation will save jobs and decrease the expense of illegal aliens.
Some” of the costs associated with illegal immigration……Dollars and Blood.
*The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student.
*Now city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars for legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported.
*2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
*30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At $21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison—U do the math.
*$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.
*$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches.
There is also an incredible public safety issues.
Shattered “Dreams.” of citizens. Remember simple enforcement of our existing laws and these people would be alive.
http://www.ojjpac.org/memorial.asp
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/
http://www.wnd.com/…/big-list-of-86-horrific-illegal…/