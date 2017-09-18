Don’t Cook Tonight, September 2017

Conor Ney

Arts & Entertainment Editor

A cookout fundraiser for the Cuesta College Athletics Department will be selling smoked whole chickens and full racks of baby back pork ribs Sept. 25, available to take home from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Food must be pre-ordered by submitting an order form with a check made out to ‘Cuesta College Foundation’, and delivered to Nancy Webb at the Athletic Department, Building 1330, by Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.

The chicken will be available for $10, and the full racks of ribs for $20, both smoked by Mark Tognazzini of Tognazzini’s Dockside Restaurant in Morro Bay.

Proceeds will go to Cuesta’s Athletic Department, which relies on fundraising for the majority of their budget.