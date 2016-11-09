Fatal crash in front of Cuesta College

By Casi McIntyre

News Editor

A three car collision resulted in one fatality at the intersection in front of Cuesta College’s main intersection Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The traffic accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. when two cars stopped in the southbound lane at a red light at the intersection of Education Drive and Highway 1 when a San Luis Paper Co. truck slammed into the vehicles from behind, pushing one across the road, officials said.

The drivers and passengers who were struck were visiting from outside of the country and not related to Cuesta, said J.W. Townsend, spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol. The ages of persons involved were unknown.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but witnesses said it appeared the truck driver did not realize the light had turned red and there were stopped cars in front of him.

As part of their investigation, CHP officials questioned the truck driver, whose name has not been released, to determine if he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is unknown if arrests have been made.

A silver four door vehicle was totaled in the middle of the intersection when the delivery truck crashed up against a black truck on the right hand side of the entrance, leaving Cuesta, officials said.

The speed of the San Luis Paper Co. truck is unknown, Townsend said. CHP officials will be examining the skid marks for the truck to determine the speed and what factor it had in the fatal collision.