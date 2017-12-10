Fine Arts Lecture: Maternity in African Art

By Conor Ney

A&E Editor

A lecture focusing on the prevalence of maternal imagery in African art was given by Dr. Herbert Cole at Cuesta.

Dr. Cole, an emeritus professor at the University of Santa Barbara, recently published a book on the subject, “Maternity: Mothers and Children in the Art of Africa.” The talk catered to art history students, with about 40 people in attendance.

The talk spanned through centuries of African art, stressing the diversities of cultures that exist within the continent of Africa, but also highlighting the importance of the maternal figure throughout almost all African art.

Most of the pieces Dr. Cole focused on were sculptures, a few of which he brought along from his personal collection.

