Hidden Treasures

By Victoria Gracie

San Luis Obispo County has once again been recognized as one of the top five most beautiful college towns by Travelers Today.

“SLO is different than any town I have ever been to, people here are nice and happy and I genuinely think it is because of the atmosphere here,” said Chelsie Leopoldo, a second year Cuesta student.

Places like Bishop’s Peak, Firestone Grill and Pirates Cove are iconic areas for people who live in San Luis Obispo County.

“There are so many hikes here in SLO that I try to go on at least a couple per month, and the hikes make me feel so rewarding,” said Mario Lopez hiker of Bishop’s Peak and Cuesta Student.

The Tribune came out with an article that names San Luis Obispo as the most beautiful college town under travelerstoday.com.

“This Californian college town is sure to make any students life at ease,” said Larissa Doust, a writer for the Tribune.

San Luis Obispo is home to many college students; Cuesta College has 13,000 students and Cal Poly has 29,400 students.

Many individuals come here to go to school at either Cal Poly or Cuesta, and many have aspirations to stay here permanently or to come back after they have financial stability.

“I am from Tracy and moved here to go to school, but would love to come back after I am done with school,” said Leopoldo. “I would love to live here for the rest of my life.”

There are many places in the San Luis Obispo County that are breathtaking and worth checking out, students state.