Hollywood production designer to speak at Cuesta

ET the Extra Terrestrial, one of James Bissell’s most well known movies he worked on.



By Garrett Smiley

Editor-in-chief

Cuesta college will be hosting award winning Production Designer and Art Director James D. Bissell on Tuesday.

Bissell, who was responsible for the set design of hit movies such as E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and 300, will be speaking at Cuesta College tomorrow.

Bissell will be speaking in room 6101, the TV Studio, at 3 p.m.

Bissell has also worked on numerous other movies, including Jack Reacher and both Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Ghost Protocol, as well as Jumanji.

