It’s time to run in the annual City to the Sea Marathon

Michael Baird

Co-Sports Editor

This weekend there’s a half marathon benefiting Cuesta College athletics called the City to the Sea Marathon.

The half marathon is entering its 22nd annual run and the event has been a part of the Cuesta program since 1995.

City to the Sea showcases scenery between the San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach communities.

The race, happening Oct. 8, helps fund the award winning Cuesta College track and field and cross-country teams.

Support for the race ensures that the athletes in the program can continue training, racing and competing in what has been demonstrated to be one of the best junior college systems.

City to the Sea’s goal is to raise sufficient funds to build a grandstand on the Cuesta College track and field facility.

The half marathon is not run exclusively by students and registration is still available for those who are interested.

Those who are interested in running the half marathon are encouraged to sign up here.