It’s Time to Vote… Again!

By Jake Trujillo, Sports Editor

Cuesta College held an open forum for the four finalists featured in the upcoming election for the Assistant Superintendent/Vice President position.

Mark Sanchez, Scott Burnam, William Garcia and Joel Ruble were chosen as the finalists for this position.

“I just hope whoever they decide to choose does a hell of a job. We are in need of something good to happen to this campus,” a Cuesta College student said. “We actually have to start making changes around here, not just saying we will.”

The first candidate is Mark Sanchez. Sanchez, currently serving his term as the Dean of Student Affairs and Counseling at Hartnell College and has been since August 2013.

Prior, Sanchez was the Dean of Student Services & Counseling at Fresno City College from July 2010 to August 2013.

The second candidate is Scott Burnam. Burnam, currently the Vice President of Student Affairs at Edison State Community College in Ohio after joining the college in September 2009 as a Registrar.

Burnam was promoted to Dean of Enrollment Services in July 2011 and served in that role until being appointed to his current position in July 2013.

The third candidate is William Garcia. Garcia, is serving his term as the Dean of Student Support Services at El Camino College.

Lastly, our fourth and final finalist is Joel Ruble. Ruble has been the Dean of Student Services at West Hills College Lemoore since 2011.

“Having an open forum really helps us see the different strategies they these individuals have,” said Emilee Poole, a student at Cuesta College. “It’s not a good idea to have a forum where no new ideas are being brought up.”

Some of the duties of a Vice President include developing and delivering speeches, to direct, supervise, train, mentor and evaluate others.

“All of these candidates are well qualified to be the next Vice President of this school,” said Meghan Hochhalter, a student at Cuesta College. “I don’t know how the whole voting process works, but if I had to choose, it would be the one with the most experience.”