Local marathon is helping fund Cuesta sports

Victoria Gracie,

Staff writer

The annual City to Sea half marathon and 5K is back, with registration happening now. The race helps Cuesta College sports teams with some of their funding for the season.

The proceeds from the race are going towards the facilities for track and field at Cuesta.

The race raises funds for other Cuesta athletic programs as well, including cross country, baseball, softball and women’s soccer teams.

The race has approximately 2,500 runners each year and numbers continue to rise.

The half marathon race begins in downtown San Luis Obispo and ends in Pismo Beach, giving runners different sceneries while running.

If runners are not interested in running a full marathon, they have the option of running a 5K instead, which is 3.1 miles through Pismo Beach.

Athletic programs here at Cuesta are assisting with the race by directing traffic, keeping the runners on track and increasing general safety.

“It was fun directing traffic and cheering the runners on,” said Sarah Siems, a Cuesta athlete on the women’s soccer team.

The race goes through main streets with heavy traffic, causing some of the roads to close during the time of the marathon. Athletes and volunteers work with authorities and other city officials to make sure civilians are directed without any issues.

Five aid stations are located throughout the half marathon course that has water and sports drinks available for the runners.

After the race there are snacks and activities for the runners, including water, sports drinks, food and live music for everyone to enjoy.

Early registration for City to Sea is currently open until Feb. 28, after which the prices will go up.

City to Sea will be held in the fall on Oct. 8.

Both of the races sold out last year, so get registered now!