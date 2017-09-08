Mayor Heidi Harmon takes stand against the President

Mayor Heidi Harmon giving a speech as mayor-elect in Dec. 2016.

Heidi Harmon, Mayor of San Luis Obispo/Facebook page

By Stephen Kondor

Managing Editor of Content

Mayor Heidi Harmon released a statement Tuesday Sept. 5 in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to discontinue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Mayor Harmon’s stance is similar to the one taken by Cuesta and the California Community Colleges Chancellor, Eloy Ortiz Oakley, which both denounced the decision this week. Mayor Harmon promised to protect those in the DACA program via press release, “As a member of this community, and as the Mayor of San Luis Obispo I will do everything in my power to insure that those included under DACA will be protected, respected, and promises to them upheld.”

Mayor Harmon took a firm stance on the morality and economics of the issue, “The actions being taken by the Federal Government are not only morally bankrupt but economically short sighted to take away opportunities and freedom for these young people who are building their own lives while greatly contributing to our community.”

Not only is Mayor Harmon speaking out on the issue but, “…is proud to [be] one of the many mayors who have signed on to a letter urging congress to pass Dreamer legislation.”

The letter was signed by bipartisan mayors across the country representing the US Conference of Mayors.