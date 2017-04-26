Raising awareness about student experiences through art

By Diego Chavez

Staff Writer

Cuesta College is holding an Awareness Gallery which will be held through the whole month of May displaying Cuesta student’s realities, experiences and troubles they face to help further student prosperity and wellness.

High schools and colleges hold these events with the County of San Luis Obispo Prevention and Outreach program due to the rapid amount of students dealing with these problems and who do not address sources available to them such as school therapists or personal doctors.

The exhibit will touch base on subjects such as time management, juggling a full load of classes while having a job, maintaining a social life and having relationships.

Students on campus as well as San Luis Obispo County artists will be showcasing their experiences visually and verbally. The exhibit is open to the public.

Awareness Topics: Student debt

The exhibit deals with subjects of student debt as tuition costs are rising at alarming high rates. To add, the cost of housing, meals, supplies, transportation and textbooks creates a debt that is unmanageable for some students.

Commuter students & being far from home

Students may be unaware that many commute quite the distance just to get to Cuesta’s campus.

“There are students that ride the bus all the way from Nipomo everyday just to make it to their classes here at Cuesta,” said Joan Duffy, Cuesta College health services coordinator.

Mainly first year students who attend a school that is more than three hours away, on average, are most affected by homesickness, according to health services. Many campuses have support groups, but not many take advantage of that.

Student depression

The exhibit gets personal and deals with depression. Not getting the proper amount of sleep while having a busy schedule can raise a student’s stress level and contribute to emotional lows, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Partying is a temporary relief for some students, but in the long run may lead to depression.

The Awareness Gallery will be held on SLO’s campus in Room 5403 from 9am-4pm during the month of May.

For further questions about the Awareness Gallery contact Joan Duffy who is Cuesta’s Health Services Coordinator at (805)-546-3171 or email her at joan_duffy@cuesta.edu