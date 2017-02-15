Refried Elvis gyrates its way to the Cuesta stage

by Krista Chandler

Managing Editor

Cuesta College’s drama department is serving up a helping of Elvis–refried.

“Refried Elvis” is making its debut this December at Cuesta’s Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

The musical comedy is about the entertainer’s music and movies during the late 1950s which caused an uproar in Mexico, where he was adored as much as he was despised.

“Elvis Presley has such a cool history in Mexico; he was banned there for his raunchiness,” said bree valle (who does not capitalize her name), director of the Drama Program at Cuesta and “Refried Elvis.”

In the late 1950s, when Elvis’ fandom was at an all-time high in America, most of Mexican culture was responding with resistance towards the singer.

To some, he was an icon and a lot of Mexican youth had Elvis fever, according to valle.

But then there were those in Mexico who loathed Elvis because of his gyrating pelvis.

“They hated him because of the way he moved and dressed,” valle said. “They thought he was a [homosexual]; they called him puto.”

Despite all the negativity, Elvis’ movie “King Creole” was released at the Americas Cinema in Mexico City in May 1959. In response, a group of protesters rioted at the theater.

The idea for “Refried Elvis” emerged during Cuesta’s production of “Pool ‘63” last year in Mexico.

“Pool ‘63”, a story about two little girls, one black and one white, whose lives and friendship were affected by the civil rights movement, was a heavy piece, according to valle.

“Pool ‘63” was chosen by the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival to represent the nation in Mexico City at the International University Theater Festival in February, and also to hold a workshop for Mexican drama students.

During the workshop, Philip Valle, valle’s husband and drama instructor at Cal Poly, needed concepts to work on with the Mexican drama students.

Valle recalled the riot and uproar that Elvis caused in the country, which connected the drama students from Cuesta and Mexico.

Both Cuesta students and the Mexican drama students collaborated on stage and behind the scenes to create their version of “Refried Elvis.”

“After ‘Pool ’63,’ “we were ready to do something silly,” valle explained.

Thus, “Refried Elvis” was born.

The “musical farce extravaganza,” as valle described it, consists of 18 performers and an onstage band.

Details about the production are not yet available because the script is still in development.

According to Richard Jackson, Cultural and Performing Arts technical director, the play is being developed through the rehearsal practice, which is a tool for rewrites, similar to the process used to develop “Pool ‘63.”

“The most intense rehearsal is the technical rehearsal,” Jackson said. In the last week and a half of production everything is put together, including all technical and performance aspects of the show.

“Refried Elvis” debuts Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cuesta’s Cultural and Performing Arts Center, and follows with shows on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a final matinee on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit cpactickets.cuesta.edu or call the ticket line at (805) 546-3198.