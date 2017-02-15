Refried Elvis gyrates its way to the Cuesta stage

by Krista Chandler
Managing Editor
Cuesta College’s drama department is serving up a helping of Elvis–refried.
“Refried Elvis” is making its debut this December at Cuesta’s Cultural and Performing Arts Center.
The musical comedy is about the entertainer’s music and movies during the late 1950s which caused an uproar in Mexico, where he was adored as much as he was despised.
“Elvis Presley has such a cool history in Mexico; he was banned there for his raunchiness,” said bree valle (who does not capitalize her name), director of the Drama Program at Cuesta and “Refried Elvis.”
In the late 1950s, when Elvis’ fandom was at an all-time high in America, most of Mexican culture was responding with resistance towards the singer.
To some, he was an icon and a lot of Mexican youth had Elvis fever, according to valle.
But then there were those in Mexico who loathed Elvis because of his gyrating pelvis.
“They hated him because of the way he moved and dressed,” valle said. “They thought he was a [homosexual]; they called him puto.”
Despite all the negativity, Elvis’ movie “King Creole” was released at the Americas Cinema in Mexico City in May 1959. In response, a group of protesters rioted at the theater.
The idea for “Refried Elvis” emerged during Cuesta’s production of “Pool ‘63” last year in Mexico.
“Pool ‘63”, a story about two little girls, one black and one white, whose lives and friendship were affected by the civil rights movement, was a heavy piece, according to valle.
“Pool ‘63” was chosen by the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival to represent the nation in Mexico City at the International University Theater Festival in February, and also to hold a workshop for Mexican drama students.
During the workshop, Philip Valle, valle’s husband and drama instructor at Cal Poly, needed concepts to work on with the Mexican drama students.
Valle recalled the riot and uproar that Elvis caused in the country, which connected the drama students from Cuesta and Mexico.
Both Cuesta students and the Mexican drama students collaborated on stage and behind the scenes to create their version of “Refried Elvis.”
“After ‘Pool ’63,’ “we were ready to do something silly,” valle explained.
Thus, “Refried Elvis” was born.
The “musical farce extravaganza,” as valle described it, consists of 18 performers and an onstage band.
Details about the production are not yet available because the script is still in development.
According to Richard Jackson, Cultural and Performing Arts technical director, the play is being developed through the rehearsal practice, which is a tool for rewrites, similar to the process used to develop “Pool ‘63.”
“The most intense rehearsal is the technical rehearsal,” Jackson said. In the last week and a half of production everything is put together, including all technical and performance aspects of the show.
“Refried Elvis” debuts Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cuesta’s Cultural and Performing Arts Center, and follows with shows on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a final matinee on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit cpactickets.cuesta.edu or call the ticket line at (805) 546-3198.
For the millionth and the last time, Presley was not banned in Mexico for anything other than his having said no to a tycoon who sent him a black check to sing at his daughter’s 15th birthday. This, totally out of spite, led to the tycoon asking the top columnist in Mexico to say Presley had been interviewed in Tijuana where he had said he would never go to Mexico because he preferred to kiss three African Americans than a single mexican, It was the second week of February of 1957. This led to his records being burned at the main plaza, his being labelled a homosexual and banned from radio airplay,. Two years later, at the opening of King Creole, as the article points out there was riot, pro and against Presley, which led to his being banned from stores. Then, in 1961, at the opening of GI Blues, at the same theatre, another riot ensued, and this time he was banned from theaters. Finally, in 1962, when Paramount requested the Govt of Mexico for work permits for the crew of 50 to go to Acapulco and film the locale shots for Fun In Acapulco, all the permits were issued except that of Presley, who was declared persona non grata. The crew went ahead, they used a double for the long shots and when they returned to the US in February of 1963, they all did their scenes with Presley. The ban was lifted in 1971, when the MGM documentary Thatñ{s the way it is hit theaters worldwide. The man who was responsible for the bans, died in 1999, the former Mayor of Mexico City, who had acted as go between between the tycoon, whose identity has yet to be fully confirmed, and Presley’s office in the US. From 1960 to 1968, Presley asked his three Mexican co-stars in three different movies, Dolores del Rio, Elsa Cardenas and Katy Jurado to help him back in Mexico, and they called Mexican radio stations to tell them Presley was incapable to have said that, about anyone, but once a rumour is started, there’s little that can be done.