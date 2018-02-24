San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s spring plant sale set for March

Art and photo courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

By Holly Walsh

Staff writer

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s plant sale is set to take place Saturday, Mar. 24 , where it will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The plant sale offers unique plants that are not only beautiful but resistant to drought and pests.

“Hundreds of volunteer grown plants will be showcased at the spring sale suited for all kinds of climates and landscapes,” said Lindsey Morgan, educational director of the Botanical Gardens.

San Luis Obispo is one of the five Mediterranean climates zones that are spread throughout the world, and plants from these zones are showcased in the Botanical Gardens.

The Gardens also serve as an educational facility. At the fundraiser master gardeners will provide opportunity to learn more about your climate region and the different plants that thrive in that climate.

Admission into the fundraiser is free and the money raised from selling plants will be used to support the Botanical Gardens’ and its work in the community, helping to keep the organization open to the public.

Morgan says that the full list of available plants will be on the website, slobg.org, within the next couple of weeks so interested plant buyers will know what to expect.

