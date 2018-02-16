San Luis Obispo’s first ever Vegan Festival held this Saturday

Graphic from ccveg.org

By Clara Applegarth

Staff Writer

The non-profit corporation Central Coast Vegans will be holding the first ever Vegan Festival in San Luis Obispo this Saturday, Feb. 17.

With free admission, the SLO Vegan Festival will have cooking demos, a family corner with book readings for children, vegan merchandise including cosmetics and clothing, and vendors from across the state.

The festival will offer many speakers including Cuesta’s own nutrition professor, Cherie Moore. The keynote speaker will be David Carter, a vegan spokesperson, who used to be a professional football linebacker for the Chicago Bulls, and the Ariz. Cardinals.

“We felt the need to bring a veg-fest here,” said Peggy Koteen, member of the board of directors at Central Coast Vegans. “We want anyone to come to see what’s available, even if they aren’t vegan.”

Some of the vendors include Bliss Cafe, Los Angeles’ Southern Fried Vegan, and Santa Barbara’s Taco Tuyo.

Central Coast Vegans started in Nov. 2008 as an effort to educate and spread knowledge of the benefits of veganism.

The group became a non-profit organization in Nov. 2017 and has been a resource for those who are passionate or curious about veganism since.

“The first time you go to a veg-fest, you expect to stay 30 minutes,” Koteen said. “You end up staying three hours because of how much fun they are.”

Koteen anticipates 2,000 people will attend the festival throughout the day. The festival will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Hall downtown.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

