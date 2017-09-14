SLO artists perform at Cuesta’s 10th annual acoustic guitar concert

Local musicians play during the annual acoustic guitar concert at the Cuesta Performing Arts Center.

Photo by Rachel Barnes/Cuestonian

By Rachel Barnes

News Editor

The Cuesta Performing Arts Center was packed Friday Sept. 1 as locals flocked to the campus to attend Cuesta’s 10th annual Acoustic Guitar Concert.

Jennifer Martin, the coordinator of the event as well as the conductor of Cuesta’s Wind Ensemble, told the audience, “You have broken an attendance record,” with 327 people attending.

There were six artists performing including Scottish artist Tony McManus.

“Without hyperbole we will say he’s one of the finest guitar players in the world,” Martin said of McManus.

Among the performers was Cuesta teacher Jeff Miley. There were a variety of genres played and a mixture of original songs, folk tunes, and songs from movie soundtracks.

The group of performers, also including locals Martin Paris, Tim Pacheco, and Dorian Michael, performed one at a time in an order. After intermission, McManus performed solo on the stage for a couple of songs before the group performed a final song together.