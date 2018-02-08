Social justice art exhibit on display at the Cuesta art gallery

Artwork on display at The Harold J Miossi Art Gallery.

Photo by Alexander Bissell / Cuestonian

By Austin Brumblay

Staff Writer

Cuesta students still have a chance to experience the touring art exhibition: “Organize Your Own: The Politics and Poetics of Self-Determination Movements” at the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery.

The exhibit features numerous works from artists and poets responding to racial movements throughout American history.

“It is a show [students] need to see and spend time with…it is important for people to be aware of the power of activism,” said Emma Saperstein, gallery coordinator.

The exhibition, which got its start in Philadelphia and Chicago in 2016, showcases advocacy efforts to end racism in suburban communities — where most racism occurs, according to the exhibition founders.

The exhibit located in building 7170, is open for public viewing Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. and first and third Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. during exhibitions.

The “Organize Your Own: The Politics and Poetics of Self-Determination Movements” will be open until Feb. 16.

For more information visit https://organizeyourown.wordpress.com/

