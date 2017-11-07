Traffic collision in front of Cuesta campus

California Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning responded to a two car collision in front of Cuesta.

Photo by Alexander Bissell/Cuestonian



By Stephen Kondor

Managing Editor of Content

A minor traffic collision in front of Cuesta on Highway 1 Tuesday morning left a young woman — believed to be a Cuesta student — in need of medical attention, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred when an “older female in a Honda CRV, traveling southbound, was unable to stop before colliding into the back of [a] younger female’s Chevy Silverado,” according to CHP Officer Jordan Richards.

The collision sent the younger woman to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to seek further evaluation on her neck.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

