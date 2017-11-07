Traffic collision in front of Cuesta campus

November 7, 2017
Main, News, News Briefs
0 Comments
Views : 142
0
Traffic collision in front of Cuesta campus

California Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning responded to a two car collision in front of Cuesta.
Photo by Alexander Bissell/Cuestonian

By Stephen Kondor
Managing Editor of Content

A minor traffic collision in front of Cuesta on Highway 1 Tuesday morning left a young woman — believed to be a Cuesta student — in need of medical attention, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred when an “older female in a Honda CRV, traveling southbound, was unable to stop before colliding into the back of [a] younger female’s Chevy Silverado,” according to CHP Officer Jordan Richards.

The collision sent the younger woman to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to seek further evaluation on her neck.

Share :
Next article
Previous article

Andrew Gregg

Related Posts

Leave a reply