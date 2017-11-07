Traffic collision in front of Cuesta campus

California Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning responded to a two car collision in front of Cuesta.
Photo by Alexander Bissell/Cuestonian
By Stephen Kondor
Managing Editor of Content
A minor traffic collision in front of Cuesta on Highway 1 Tuesday morning left a young woman — believed to be a Cuesta student — in need of medical attention, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred when an “older female in a Honda CRV, traveling southbound, was unable to stop before colliding into the back of [a] younger female’s Chevy Silverado,” according to CHP Officer Jordan Richards.
The collision sent the younger woman to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to seek further evaluation on her neck.