Two Cuesta Coaches Honored

January 26, 2017
By Summer Santangelo and Baylee Cocagne

Cuesta College’s Athletic Department is being honored once again, with one coach winning conference coach of the year and the other being inducted to the California Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Both these awards come with different meanings for these coaches, with one being honored for his work this season, while the other is being honored for his life long dedication to wrestling.  

“Being coach of the year is really great, but having talented kids that are willing to work hard to achieve their dreams is much more satisfying,” said Locher.

This is Locher’s fifth time being honored with winning the Western State Conference Cross Country Coach of the year, and credits his title to his runners work ethic.

Two of Locher’s runners, Miranda Daschian and Sean McDermott, took home the highest prize at the California Community College State Championship.  

This is the first time since 2004 that runners from the same school have won both the men’s and the women’s races at the State Championship.

The men’s team also placed the second highest in Cuesta’s Cross Country history, at 10th place, while the women’s team finished seventh.

Cuesta’s wrestling coach, Joe Dansby, is also being recognized on May 6 in Fresno, Calif. for his life long dedication and performance during his wrestling career.

Dansby started his career at Palma High School in Salinas, and during his time there placed twice at state in three appearances.

He then went on to wrestle for Cal Poly, while also being three-time Olympic Trial Qualifier and a member of the US National Team.

Dansby has been named Conference Coach of the Year five times.

