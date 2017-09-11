Wild and Scenic Film Festival connects people to the environment through film

Photos by Hank Ogle and Steven Holguin/Photo compilation by Taylor Saugstad/Cuestonian

Oliver Fend

Staff Writer

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is coming to San Luis Obispo for its 15th year in operation.

The event will be hosted by the Central Coast State Parks Association. The event will be held for three nights in three different locations from Sept. 28-30.

The festival’s focus is to educate and inspire people of the importance of environmental issues affecting their community.

Through film, the South Yuba River Citizens League hopes to connect people to nature, provoke thought about their environment and encourage people to take action on how they can work for their environment for a better world.

“SYRCL unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River. Motivated by our love for this watershed, we advocate powerfully, engage in active stewardship, educate the public, and inspire activism from the Sierra to the Sea,” according to their mission statement.

The films featured are a collection of works from the annual Wild and Scenic festival held in Nevada City on the third week of January.

The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Pismo Beach Golf Club, Friday Sept. 29 at South Bay Community Center, Saturday, Sept. 30 at San Luis Obispo Guild Hall.

Doors will be opening at 6:30 p.m, shows will start at 7, and run until 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, go to centralcoastparks.org/filmfest.