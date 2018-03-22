Cuesta student dies in weather-related crash

Photos courtesy of Abner Guzman / U.S. Air Force photo Dvortygirl / Creative Commons

By Austin Brumblay

Managing Editor of Content

A Cuesta student was killed in a weather-related car crash Wednesday while traveling along Highway 41, west of Atascadero, officials said.

CHP officials identified the victim as Sabrina Andarza Gerber, 19. Officials said Gerber lost control of her vehicle in the storm and veered off the roadway, causing her car to plummet down the embankment.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

