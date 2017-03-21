Cuesta College honors 9 locals for their work in the community

By Garrett Smiley

Features Editor

Cuesta plans to honor nine members of the college’s community for their work around San Luis Obispo County, including alumni.

The event takes place on March 24, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event reaches its 29th year of celebration, and has honored students for their post-college endeavors .

Cuesta looks to honor Ted Emrick, Jim Gregory and Frank Mecham, all former alumni of the college. Cuesta will also give individual awards to six other recipients.

Emrick has three degrees from Cuesta College, currently living in Los Osos where he runs his own art studio, Emrick Studios. Emrick also gives back to his community through Surfing for Hope, AmpSurf and the Art Legacy Project.

As well has his three degrees from Cuesta, Emrick also has a bachelor’s degree in fine art from San Francisco’s Art Institute.

Mecham and Gregory are also being honored. Gregory, an Arroyo Grande native, and Mecham, a San Luis Obispo native, are both being awarded for their careers after Cuesta.

Mecham, the former mayor of Paso Robles, has been a public servant since 1996, and has represented District One on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors from 2009 to 2016.

Gregory, since earning his teaching credential at Cal Poly, taught various social sciences at both Arroyo Grande high school and San Luis Obispo’s own Mission College Preparatory. Since retirement, Gregory has written two books about the south county’s history.

Members of the Cuesta community being awarded include: Dee Lacey, Gabriela Perez, Mia Alexander, Marcus Ziedses des Plantes and Ken and Darlene Kellett.

Awards include the Dr. Frank Martinez Superintendent/President’s Award, John Schaub Student Volunteer Award, Dr. Merlin E. Eisenbise Service in the Classroom Award and the Betty Nielsen Volunteer of the Year Award.

The event will take place on the college’s San Luis Obispo campus, and will be hosted in the 5400 building in room 5401.

Tickets to attend are $20 per person. For further information, or to RSVP, call the Cuesta College Foundation Office at (805) 546-3279.