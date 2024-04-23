Shabang festival returns for 10th anniversary

The exclusive San Luis Obispo music festival, Shabang returns to Dairy Creek Golf Course May 3-4, 2024 for its 10 year anniversary!

The iconic music and arts festival will feature multiple stages, interactive art exhibits, food and drinks, and a merchant marketplace. The musical lineup this year consists of internationally acclaimed artists like Thundercat, Peach Pit, Walker and Royce and much more.

This year, Shabang will be offering attendees a new way to experience the festival by providing on-site camping passes. Attendees can set up camp in a designated area on festival grounds for the duration of the event. Camping and RV passes are available alongside general admission tickets.

There will be a range of yoga and movement experiences throughout the duration of the festival. These experiences are free and open to all attendees looking to unwind and connect with the Shabang community.

The Cuestonian is providing exclusive coverage of the event, with two of our reporters credentialed to interview some of the artists while providing exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of SLO’s premiere music festival! Tickets and more information are available online at shabangslo.com or on Instagram @shabangslo

