Cuesta College hosting 33rd annual Central Coast Writers Conference

By Lindsay Darbyshire

Features Editor

The upcoming Cuesta College Central Coast Writers Conference will showcase over 60 authors and hold workshops for writers of any genre.

Teri Bayus, a Special Events specialist, writer of novels, screenplays and a writer for the Tolosa Press, is in charge of the marketing and organizing of the conference, along with picking the writers who will be presenting and setting the official agenda.

“Everything, from how to get started, screenplay writing, novels, poetry and marketing once your book is finished, [will be discussed],” Bayus said. “[Attendees] will learn confidence and that they are not alone. Writing is a solitary job and a conference like this gives them a sense of community and nurturing.”

Bayus, who became the conference director in 2015 after assisting the previous director, Judy Salamaca, has been attending the conference for the last 14 years.

Some well known writers presenting at the conference include Jay Asher, writer of the bestselling novel “Thirteen Reasons Why”, Tom Schulman, screenwriter of the Academy Award winning Dead Poet’s Society and George Saunders, a short story writer who was listed in Entertainment Weekly’s as one of the 100 top most creative people in entertainment.

“It is time to tell your story,” Bayus said. “98% of people on their deathbed say their only regret was not writing their story. It is time to be the 2%. Let your voice be heard.”

Those wishing to attend the event can register online and pay a $250 fee. There will be a special free presentation by Jay Asher, the writer behind the novel “Thirteen Reasons Why”, which is a number one New York Times and International best-seller.

Asher’s presentation will take place on Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. and will last for half an hour.

The conference will take place at Cuesta’s San Luis Obispo campus on Sept. 28, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting into the night, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.