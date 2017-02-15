By Michele Kubacki and Chris Bremer

Cuesta is celebrating Black History Month with a series of events honoring the achievements of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

The Cuesta College Cultural Center & the Office of Student life and Leadership will be hosting several events throughout February to help educated and create and open a forum for discussion regarding the observance of Black History Month.

Kicking off in February, The Cultural Center has already hosted a “Donuts and Dialogue” event in which students gathered to watch Chimamanda Adichie’s TED Talk and discuss the dangers of stereotypes.

Black History Month, or national African American Month, is the annual celebration of achievements of African Americans. It is also celebrated by other countries around the world including Canada and the United Kingdom.

Other events are also scheduled throughout the month on both campuses with the opportunity for students to gather and discuss the history of different topics related to black history.

Events will be held on the North and South County campuses.

Students interested in attending these scheduled events can still attend a screening of the film Loving at 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in rooms 5104A and 5401, respectively. Snacks and dinner will be provided.

More information about workshop and event dates can be found on Cuesta College’s cultural center website.