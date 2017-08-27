Don’t Cook Tonight

By Stephen Kondor

Staff Writer

There will be smoked whole chickens and full racks of ribs cooked and ready to take home on Aug. 28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot near Cuesta’s track area.

All of the proceeds go to the Athletics Department which has to fundraise for “two-thirds of their budget,” according to program staff.

Order forms with payment should be made to the Cuesta College Foundation and submitted to Nancy Webb at the Athletics Department (Building 1300).

Purchase is available to everyone, including faculty, students and Cuesta College supporters.

Pick up will be at Parking Lot #1 at the San Luis Obispo campus, near the track.

The fresh chicken and ribs will be prepared by Mark Tognazzini in his portable smoker trailer.

Tognazzini is the owner and operator of several restaurants in Morro Bay and is a Cuesta College graduate.