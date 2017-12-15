Former Cuesta student arrested over bomb threat

Former Cuesta student, Daniel William Chaides, is in custody at SLO Sheriff’s Department after threatening school officials and threatening to take a bomb to campus.

Photo courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office



By Lindsay Darbyshire

Features Editor

A former Cuesta student was taken into custody on felony charges by a Cuesta police officer after an alleged verbal dispute with school officials that escalated into a bomb threat made by the former student.

The alleged incident took place on the Paso Robles Cuesta campus on Dec. 12 just after 11 a.m. The man in question, 45-year-old Daniel William Chaides, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

“Our officer’s quick response to this situation, thanks to prompt reporting by college staff, allowed us to maintain the safety of our college campus,” said Cuesta Police Chief Bryan Millard in a press release by Cuesta’s Student Services. “Remember, if you see something, say something.”

Chaides’s charges were threatening school officers/employees, threatening with intent to terrorize, fight/offensive words at university/school and later violation of parole, according to the San Luis Obispo County Jail records.

Chaides’s bail is set at $50,000, according to SLO County Jail records.

