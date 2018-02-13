Global art portals connect Cuesta to the world

Cuesta students can make connections to others around the world via Global Portals.

Photo credit to Shared Studios

By Rachel Barnes

Managing Editor of Content

Cuesta will be hosting a global public art initiative called Portals: Connecting the World: A Social Practice Exhibition this month.

Portals, inflatable gold containers that come with audio-visual technology, have the ability to connect people to other locations all around the world.

This is a chance to be virtually in the same room with someone from a vastly different background regarding many different topics including women’s health, art, and English.

“What’s missing from our Twitter feeds, Facebook posts, and newspapers is the sense of truly knowing someone, the feeling of human connection,” according to Emma Saperstein, the Harold J. Miossi art gallery coordinator.

Cuesta will be hosting a portal of its own to give students a chance to experience global connection. It will give access to many countries such as Iraq, Palestine, Panama, Mexico and many more.

The Portal was created by Shared Studios in an attempt to further connect people in a digital world.

The Harold J Miossi Art Gallery on campus will be housing the Portal from Feb. 22 to March 29. The full schedule and booking opportunities are at https://www.sharedstudios.com/cuesta/.

