Hearing postponed for Cuesta student suspected in death of Cal Poly student

Numerous friends left flowers and candles this week near the spot where Kennedy Love died Aug. 29 on Foothill Boulevard.

Photo by Rachel Barnes/Cuestonian



By Rachel Barnes

News Editor

The hearing today for a 17-year-old Cuesta student arrested in connection with the vehicular manslaughter of a Cal Poly student has been postponed to Sept. 26.

At that time, the judge will rule whether the minor should be tried as an adult after considering any prior juvenile record, rehabilitation potential and the alleged facts of the case, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office.

Kennedy Love, 22, a fourth-year landscape architecture student, was riding his bicycle down Foothill Boulevard on Aug. 29 when the suspect allegedly struck him with her car before fleeing the scene, SLO police said, adding that CPR efforts failed.

Cal Poly officials plan to host a celebration of life ceremony Sept. 18 in the University Union Plaza. There, members of the community, as well as Love’s family, will be able to talk about his life.

Love’s cousin, Michael Love, said that “he exemplified the love of Christ daily in everything he did. He was always so willing to give of himself.”

Police located the driver who allegedly struck Love about an hour after the fatal incident at her Los Osos home and arrested her on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run and felony DUI.

While blood-alcohol results are typically released in adult criminal cases, they are not provided in juvenile cases. The suspect is currently being held at the Juvenile Services Center.

“Although minors are not admitted to bail, they can be released to the custody of a parent or guardian pending a hearing if appropriate,” according to Lee Cunningham, assistant district attorney for SLO County.

The Cuestonian has confirmed that the passenger in the vehicle that fatal evening is also a Cuesta student. No charges will be filed against the passenger, Cunningham said.

Editor-in-chief Garrett Smiley contributed to this article.

Photo courtesy of Love family