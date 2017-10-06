Las Vegas Shooting: San Luis Obispo blood banks receive influx of donations

Local residents donating blood at San Luis Obispo’s United Blood Services, located on Broad Street.

Photo by Steven Holguin/Cuestonian

By Holly Walsh

Opinion Editor

As news of the Las Vegas massacre spread, San Luis Obispo residents rushed to area blood donation centers to provide aid to the injured.

From San Luis Obispo alone, 750 to 1,000 people donated blood this week, according to officials from United Blood Services, located on Broad Street.

Two hundred pints of blood were flown from the Central Coast to Las Vegas on Monday to help the victims of the massacre — and more is ready if needed.

Type O blood and platelets are especially needed right now according to Kevin Alder, a representative of Blood Centers of the Pacific, which has six locations spread across the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo.

Even though there has been a large amount of donations for the Las Vegas victims, Alder encourages people to keep donating over the next several weeks in case more is needed.

At last count, 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured late Sunday when a gunman opened fire from a perch in the Mandalay Bay Hotel where he sprayed a hailstorm of bullets into a crowd below attending a country music concert, reports stated.

According to Mike Milby, a regular blood donor, there was a sense of unity amongst the people that came together to donate blood at the United Blood Center in San Luis Obispo.

“Although many people were from different walks of life, everybody was as one, with no bias opinions, everybody just wanted to do something that mattered,” Milby said.

Steve Ferraiuolo, division president for United Blood Services Central Coast, suggests making appointments to donate blood.

“We understand that people want to come forward now to show their support, however, to effectively manage the blood supply for patients, we are asking donors to make appointments to give blood throughout the coming days and weeks,” Ferraiuolo said.

To donate blood, contact United Blood Services (805) 543 4290 or visit their office at 4119 Broad Street, Suite 100.