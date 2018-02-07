College representatives from UCSB and FIDM visit Cuesta campus

By Rachel Barnes

Managing Editor of Content

Representatives from UC Santa Barbara and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, of Los Angeles, will be at Cuesta’s Transfer Center on Wednesday.

The Cuesta Transfer Center is providing students with the chance to meet with college representatives from both schools to discuss transfer opportunities and ask any questions.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity for students to attend these sessions to learn more about majors offered at their universities, admission requirements, and ask any questions such as costs, financial aid, housing, student life, and more,” said Ariana Jimenez, Transfer & Career Services Specialist.

FIDM is a school for applied arts and students in the global design and business industries. They will be in the Cuesta cafeteria Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later they will be in the Transfer Center giving a presentation and taking appointments to speak with a representative.

UCSB is also going to be in the Transfer Center giving a presentation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments with an academic advisor will be after 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

“The university reps are very knowledgeable and happy to help students learn more about the transfer process,” Jimenez said.

Sign ups for appointments are at the Transfer Center in room 3131.

